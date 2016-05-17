AllSoundsElectric Radioshow

Publiziert am Di 17. Mai 2016 von mark1
Sa 8. Oktober 2016
22:00bis23:59

♫ AllSoundsElectric Radioshow ♫

✰ ✰ ✰Dj✰ live & direkt✰ ✰ ✰

✰ MR. Matae ✰ Erfurt/ ASE ✰ https://soundcloud.com/matae

✰ Limes Limi.t ✰ Dresden/ ASE ✰

✰ Tito de Vito ✰ Dresden/ ASE ✰

✰ DJ Tosbin ✰ Munich/ ASE ✰

✰ Concha Consales ✰ Dresden/ ASE ✰

https://www.facebook.com/pages/AllSoundsElectric/549353018487419

playing Live @ ColoRadio 98,4 & 99,3

stream tune In @:
http://hub.fueralle.org/coloradio160mp3.m3u

or go to:
http://coloradio.org/site/

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

„hosted by“

✰ AllSoundsElectric Crew ✰

…..playing the finest Techno, Minimal & House music live@coloradio

check out the latest mixes:
http://soundcloud.com/allsoundselectric
http://www.mixcloud.com/AllSoundsElectric/

tonight with Guest DJ Greeny from Oder auf Brot (Erfurt) and your Host Mr. MaTae

AllSoundsElectric Radioshow
AllSoundsElectric Radioshow November 2016_Vol.72
Ein Kommentar zu AllSoundsElectric Radioshow

  1. Alex sagt:
    Sa 8. Oktober 2016 um 11:40

    top! grüße aus Erfurt!

